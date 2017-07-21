Innosson Motors To Export 400 Made-in-nigeria Vehicles To Mali

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, (THEWILL) – The Charge'd Affair of Nigera in Mali, Yara Abdulsalam, has revealed that indigenous motor manufacturing company, Innoson Motors, has signed MoU with a Malian firm to export 400 locally made vehicles to Mali.

Abdulsalam made the announcement on Friday in Abuja when he led a delegation of businessmen from Mali to visit the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

He said that during the week, Innoson Motors signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Taxi Plus VIP, a Mali based transport company, for the expansion of transport business in that country.

He said the development was the outcome of “Made-in-Nigeria products exhibition” held in Bamako in 2016.

“From the exhibition, Taxi Plus VIP approached the embassy that they wanted to import vehicles from China but, we told them that we have indigenous company in Nigeria that manufactures vehicles,” he revealed.

“They started talking with Innoson through Nigerian Export Promotion Commission (NEPC) and the deal was later finalised.

“Mali is the centre of Francophone countries and has boundary with eight countries.

“If the MoU materialises, it will positively affect all other countries and will increase Foreign Direct Investment in Nigeria.”

NAN reports that the Minister, in his remarks, expressed delight at the development and described it as the beginning of industrial revolution in Nigeria.

He said that it was a good development that would enhance job creation and stem the rate at which youths embark on dangerous adventure to Europe in search greener pasture.

“So what you are achieving can be the beginning of revolution in our country; the longest journey has to start from somewhere,” he said.

“What you are doing represents a giant leap for Africa because it involved trading among ourselves.

“What I found so interesting is that we are trading at the highest technology level with the export of automobile, cars and buses to one another.

“As we are now laying the foundation, the sky is the limit for Africa; it means we have broken that glass ceiling that is holding us down.

“This is what the ministry wants Nigerian embassies around the world to be doing; to serve as small hub to promote trade relationship.”