PPMC Seeks EFCC Support to Sanitize Oil Sector

The Nigerian Products Marketing Company (formerly Pipelines and Products Marketing Company) a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, is soliciting the assistance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in tackling sundry financial malpractices in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil industry.

Umar Adiya, the managing director of the company made the plea when he led senior management staff of the organization on a courtesy visit to the EFCC head office on Friday July 21, 2017.

Adiya lauded the Commission for its giant strides towards eradicating corruption in the country. He said the visit was necessary as the EFCC was one of the stakeholders of the Company.

“We felt that any corporate system should identify with stakeholders that can help run their system. The EFCC is one of our stakeholders. We are here to appreciate your tremendous support to us at NPMC, especially in the area of revenue leakages.

“We are also here to show our support and cooperation as we move forward in what you are doing for us particularly. As for my team, we are spread all over Nigeria, especially, inland deport where we sell products to the entire market.

“From time to time, we will not hesitate to call on you for further support when we encounter difficulty that might require your intervention”, Abiya said.

In his welcome remarks, the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, tasked the management of NPMC, to initiate new thinking in order to bring sanity into the sector.

The EFCC boss, while commending Adiya over his appointment as the managing director of PPMC described the sector as ‘critical’ to the country’s economy.

“I am happy to see you here. This sector is critical. I assure you that we have intelligence on the activities in the depots and we will soon sanitize it. We have a strategy to check the fraudulent activities in the depots. We will partner with you to put your house in order”, Magu assured.

He said the Commission would not mind raising joint teams that will, from time to time, deal with established cases of malfeasance, adding that the EFCC have the capacity to help the NPMC fight corruption in the downstream sector of the oil industry.

The visit had in attendance management staff of the EFCC including the Commission Secretary, Emmanuel Adeboye Aremo; Ma’aji Abba Aji, Director of Organizational Support; Ola Olukoyede, Chief of Staff and Chile Okoroma, Director, Legal and Prosecution.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

21 July, 2017