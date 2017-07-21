Kaduna Killings: Enraged Dr Brimah Explains How Easy It Is To End Mob Violence In Nigeria

A visibly enraged Dr.. Perry Brimah, an aspirant in the upcoming 2019 elections has ranted on how to "simply" end mob violence in Nigeria.

Dr. Brimah has explained that apart from de-arming herdsmen, farmers and other parties in Nigeria, that as president he will sternly announce on TV, Radio, in the Churches and Mosques and everywhere else, that mob violence will no longer be tolerated.

Dr Brimah promised to unleash anti-terrorism laws on people charged with mob violence.

Thousands are killed across Nigeria yearly in different forms of mob violence, from killing suspected thieves to Fulani-farmer clashes and other intra-ethnic clashes.

from PerryBrimah.com ; +1-929-427-5305

