Faforiji urges PDP members to unite for party progress

The chairman of the peoples Democratic party, PDP, in Osun State, Dr Bayo Faforiji has called on all members of the party in the state to close ranks and work for the progress of the party.

This was contained in a release made available by the Director of Media and publicity of the party Mr Idowu Afolami after the chairman's return from the recent NEC meeting of the party in Abuja.

The party's chairman congratulated all members of the party in Osun State, asking them to close ranks and forget the past acrimonious situations in the party.

According to him, all hands must be on deck now to ensure that the party regain its lost glory in Osun State as exemplified in the just concluded Osun bye election.

He stated that but for the unity of purpose exhibited by all members of the party during that period, the results of that election would have been the other way round.

"I was so excited by the spirit of brotherliness exhibited by our party's members during the aforementioned period and I will like things to continue that way." he enthused.

In another development, Dr Faforiji has cautioned Osun state government under the leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola not to mismanage the newly released Paris Club funds to the state.

He urged him to pay the backlogs of salaries owed the state workers and pensioners.

He termed it as the height of wickedness and insensitivity for the Governor to be diverting the state's scarce resources to unproductive ventures while workers who are the geese that lay the golden eggs are dying daily as a result of starvation.