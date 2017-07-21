Sen. Ademola debunks saying people only voted for his late brother, not him or PDP

The newly elected Senator representing Osun West senatorial District, Senator Ademola Adeleke had debunked the news circulating that people only voted for his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke and not him or his party, The People's Democratic Party.

The news circulating online is that Ademola has described his victory in the last osun west by- election as a victory to his late brother Isiaka Adeleke and not for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as some Nigerians are speculating.

The false news also had it that the Senator said the good work of Ogbeni Aregbesola in Osun State will not allow PDP to win Osun gubernatorial election in 2018, that the half salary allegations against Aregbesola is not enough for APC to lose the governorship election in 2018.

Speaking with our correspondent, Senator Ademola said he never stated any of the above claims and that the news is totally false.

He said he never granted such an interview as written in the news.

Senator Ademola also said investigation is on to discover the source and that legal action will be taken against the source when found.