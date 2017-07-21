Woman who partook in husband's death remanded in prison 

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State has ordered that the 39-year old Omotayo Salawudeen who actively participated in the death of her husband, Alhaji Akeem Salawudeen, be remanded in Ilesa Prison custody.

Omotayo was arraigned along side her accomplice, 24-year old Oladapo Dolapo who stabbed the deceased four times.

Our correspondent gathered that Omotayo conspired with the guy to murder her husband because he recently married another wife.

The accused persons were arraigned before the court bordering on two count charges of murder and conspiracy.

Prosecutor, Felix Okafor told the court that Oladapo Dolapo and Omotayo Salawudeen on 12th May, 2017 conspired together to kill one Alhaji Salawudeen by covering his face with pillow.

He stated that the offence contravened Section 316 and Section (319) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol.11 law of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused persons had no legal representative and their plea was not taken.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison pending their arraignment at the High Court.

She adjourned the case to the 4th of September for mention.