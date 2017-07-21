HATE : The New Word In Our Political Lexicon

In recent times, it has become fashionable for the apologists of this aberration headed by President Mohammadu Buhari euphemized as an "administration" to accuse critics of HATE.

Any slightest protestation of the grotesque inanities being showcased by this APC nonsense called a government is tagged HATE with a befuddling alacrity. It doesn't matter how reasonable, factual, true and logical such a protestation is.

Not only that, this so called administration, it's sympathizers, apologists, sentries and shameless operators have been gallivanting all over the place acting as inebriated agents of an emperor. It seems they are oblivious of the fact that this is a democracy. It is not an empire. It is not a monarchy. It is not a kingdom. It is not a dictatorship. It is not a Praetorian.

In a democracy, people are free to express themselves. They have the liberty to complain if the need arises. They have the right to rebuke, chastise, admonish, disapprove, castigate, berate, blame, chid and condemn government officials. The people are the masters. The public servants are what THEY are - SERVANTS of the people.

The use of the word HATE in the present political dispensation has become dubious and fraudulent. It has become an instrument of chicanery in public discourse. Many charlatans have mischievously appropriated the use of the word HATE, to short-circuit, kneecap and cripple meaningful debates.

The use of the words HATE and HATERS have become instruments of blackmail and "docilisation" (permit the usage) of those with active and functioning minds. It is aimed to make well meaning people concerned about the travesty enthroned in our government houses to keep silent in the face of tyranny. It is to project an undeserved sense of guilt to an otherwise well-meaning citizen.

The use of those obnoxious words have become a subtle form of blackmail in the hands of the apologists of Buhari's government to make people afraid to express their disgust about the government of the day that is busy destroying the social, economic, religious and political fabrics of the country. It is a diabolical practice that well-meaning public spirited citizens should not entertain.

More so, one is at a loss whether these shameless sentries of this APC nonsense called government want Nigerians to continue to show love to a government that is busy destroying their lives. They want Nigerians who are daily under the siege of hunger, poverty, want, insecurity among many other woes to continue to praises to tragedy so as not to be tagged HATERS.

That is not going to happen. Hate could only beget hate. Hate could never elicit love. The hate being demonstrated with abominable flair by the Buhari Administration through its policies towards Nigerians is enough to make any reasonable human being detest them. You can't make someone's life miserable and expect such a person to love you.

Social critics and commentators have a very grave responsibility not to echo vacuous concepts that reinforces docile and intimidated citizenry. They have a duty to call out duplicitous use of diction that is aimed at destroying the already encumbered democracy that Nigeria is trying to practice.

Social critics and commentators have to operate at a higher intellectual level and not be collaborators in the intimidation and victimisation of the people. Active citizenry is the lifeline of a democracy. Stoking the fire of freedom is a noble responsibility.

"In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility – I welcome it.”

- John F. Kennedy, in his Inaugural Address January 20, 1961

