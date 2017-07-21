Olabimtan Hails Akeredolu’s at 61

Former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan on Friday extolled the virtues of the state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his 61st birthday, saying “You are a character that outwit, outlast, and outplay the rest of your contemporaries”.

Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who was born on 21st July 1956 at Owo in the Northern Senatorial District of the state, clock 61 today.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by him a, copy of which was made available to our correspondent in Akure, the state capital, Olabimtan who was the Director General of the Governorship Campaign of Akeredolu said history and posterity will always be kind to the governor whenever the story of consistency, doggedness, firmness, honesty and sincerity of purpose is being told in the nation.

Olabimtan also congratulated the wife of the governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who marked her 64th birthday on Thursday, describing her as woman of valour worthy of emulation by the younger generation.

“On behalf of all the nuclear and extended members of my family, i congratulate you, your Excellency as you add another year today. I want to say without mincing words that your consistency, doggedness, firmness, honesty and sincerity of purpose are unparalleled.

“Today, we may not say much about you but history and posterity will always be kind to you for being sincere to your belief. Without being hypocritical, i can say that you certainly outwit, outlast, and outplay the rest of your contemporaries.

“I wish you more wisdom, knowledge and understanding needed to lead our dear state into Canaan land; triumph against the tangles of life and the grace to live in good health till the end.

“Also, permit me to use this opportunity to congratulate her Excellency, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who added a new year to her age yesterday. Such woman of valour and a personification of beauty worthy of emulation only deserve a man of uncommon destiny like you.” Olabimtan said.