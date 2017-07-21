If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

21 July 2017

AlphaBay, The Largest, Darkest Criminal Market Place On The Internet Captured

By SIMON ATEBA

The United States Government announced on Thursday “the seizure of the largest criminal marketplace on the Internet”.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a statement that “AlphaBay operated for over two years on the dark web and was used to sell deadly illegal drugs, stolen and fraudulent identification documents and access devices, counterfeit goods, malware and other computer hacking tools, firearms, and toxic chemicals throughout the world”.

The international operation to seize AlphaBay’s infrastructure was led by the United States and involved cooperation and efforts by law enforcement authorities in Thailand, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Canada, the United Kingdom, and France, as well as the European law enforcement agency Europol.


