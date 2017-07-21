If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Social News | 21 July 2017

Association President Calls for the Sack of Lai Mohammed

By Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers

The President of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers, Mr Kenule Nwiya urges the acting president of Nigeria to sack the Current Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed over statement he made about banning Nigeria Music Videos shot abroad.

Mr Kenule Nwiya also gave the Minister 7 days Ultimatum to withdraw that statement or Nigeria Entertainers will be forced to lead a heavy nationwide Protest against the Federal Government...

Several Nigeria Entertainers have also reacted against the statement made by Lai Mohammed...

We the Coalition of Nigeria entertainers wish to inform the Acting President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo that he should sack Lai Mohammed with immediate effect if the statement against Nigeria Entertainers is not withdrawn in less than 7days...

We shall lead a nationwide protest to caution the government on the unhealthy decision which will undermine the international influence of Nigeria Music & Movie Content if the statement is not withdrawn and we also want the misfit Minister of Information to stop saying things that will cause crisis in our beloved country.


