Press Release | 20 July 2017 16:05 CET
The Female Reporters Leadership Fellowship (strictly for female journalists)
The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) invites entries from female Nigerian professional journalists who have a passion for ethical journalism, are committed to excellent professional media practice, possess great ideas to lead dynamic improvements on the practice and have at least three years experience in the newsroom.
Application deadline: Sunday 30 July 2017
Apply Now