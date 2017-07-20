Delta Commissioner Discredit Colleague, Confirm Robbery At Quarters

One of the Commissioners robbed about three week ago at the Delta State Commissioners quarters, Joyce Ovarah, the commissioner in charge of Science and Technology has affirmed that there was robbery at the quarters.

The affirmation of the robbery at the Commissioners quarters by Overah therefore put the Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah who earlier debunked reports of the robbery incompetent to manage information.

Overah gave the revelation while speaking with our correspondent at the state police command shortly after joining the Commissioner OF Police, Zanna Ibrahim and others to officially inaugurate the Intruder Alarm and Public CCTV Monitory Centre at the radio room of the command.

While noting that the installation of such gargets was proper to prevent criminal activities in and around one’s apartment he said, “like what happened at the commissioners quarters where there was breaking and entering. You can see the CSO of government house going round to ensure that there is security at the quarters”.

He said the Intruder Alarm and Public CCTV was a welcome development that all should key into, “as far as I am concern, it is a welcome development”.

Responding to the news of the robbery on the social media, the Media Assistant to the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Sam Ijeh, said that SaharaReporters story that there was a robbery attack in Government House, Asaba, over the weekend where it was purported that two commissioners escaped death is not true.

In a statement he issued in Asaba July 5th, 2017, the Media Assistant said that what happened was a case of burglary in the commissioner's quarters which was not successful.

He wondered how the commissioners could have 'escaped death' when they were not around the scene, stressing that he expected the online medium to properly investigate the matter before rushing to misinform the unwary public.

Mr. Ijeh expressed worry over the indiscretion of the reporter because the only reporter that made enquiries on the incident was referred to the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Government House for further clarification.

He advised journalists, especially SaharaReporters, to avoid reports capable of creating unnecessary tension, fear and atmosphere of insecurity, noting that the government of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is working assiduously with security agencies to ensure the protection of life and property of Deltans.

Earlier before the robbery at the commissioners’ quarters was reported, Ukah, had frowned at the security lapses at the old secretariat complex in Asaba.

Mr. Ukah bared his mind July 3, 2017 when he visited the section of the Ministry of Information in the premises to inspect the armoured cable which was vandalized by unknown persons where he expressed surprised that such an evil act could be carried out without anyone seeing the perpetrators considering that stores and drinking joints are around the location.

The Commissioner for Information, who was conducted round by the Director of Printing Press in the ministry, Mr. Lucky Omokri, however said that it was a thing of joy that the hoodlums were unable to take the cable away.