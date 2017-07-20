Andy Uba, Nwibe Pick APC Forms for Governorship Election in Anambra

SENATOR Andy Uba and Barth Nwibe, another aspirant, have picked the nomination forms for governorship election in Anambra State on the platform the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Uba, who led about 12 senators to the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja, on Wednesday, July 19, collected the expression of interest and nomination forms from Osita Izunaso, APC national organising secretary.

He told journalists after collecting the forms and paying a courtesy call on the party’s John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman, that he was confident his record of performance in public service would place him above other contenders.

“Of all of us that are running, who has the best chance? Who has the experience? One, I have been a governor in Anambra State before. I have been senator two times. I have my structure in the state. I have the people that are working for me. I don’t see why I cannot beat them. Those contesting against me have nothing. They are not prepared. We have a sitting governor, you need somebody with capacity to remove him. I know that I have the capacity to remove him.,” Uba said.

Also, Nwibe, who was also at the secretariat to pick his nomination forms, said he was joining the race because of what he had to offer the people of Anambra State.

According to him, this is pay back time for him by APC because he contributed in building the party in the state and across the South-East.