Again, Osun Pensioners take over streets in protest of half salary

The group of 2011/2012 pensioners in Osun State on Wednesday staged another peaceful protest over the half salary being paid to them by the state government under the leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The Pensioners in multitude, flooded the open entrance of the State of Osun Secretariat (Abeere) carrying placards and ranting protest speeches and songs against Aregbesola's Administration.

Some of protest songs include "Give us our entitlements,give us our entitlement ,Ogbeni Raufu give us our entitlements."

"Aregbe has failed,Aregbe has failed we urge him to pay us he refuses, Aregbe has failed."

The pensioners called Aregbesola a "Thief" for devouring their gratuity.

While addressing our Correspondent, The Chairman of 2011/2012 pensioners ,Mr Ilesanmi Omoniyi described the pains and disasters Aregbesola's sdministration has brought to the welfarism of the pensioners.

In his words, '"Aregbesola feels very adamant to pay our gratuity from 2008 to 2012 and he has started with the payment of 50% of our monthly pension since 2015.

"Looking at what is going in the market,the prices of all goods have increased,we cannot maintain sustenance,no money to pay house rent, no money to sponsor our children education.

"If Aregbesola has lost skills to run the office, it is better he gives room for a responsible government to take over.

"We will be coming here on daily basis until our prayers are answered."

Ilesanmi thereby implored the Federal Government to come to their aid, noting the inactiveness of Aregbesola.

An 80 year-Old retired health worker, Isola Kazeem also expressed his tragic conditions

"Since the beginning of Aregbesola's tenure, I cannot afford to sponsor myself and the family,my drugs have long been stopped,no self-satisfaction even people are not responding when we beg along the streets."

The octogenarian therefore urged the government to ease their sorrows by paying their salaries.