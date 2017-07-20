CPPM OBSERVERS REPORT

Observers Report on Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA Primaries of July 18th 2017 Which took place in Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA.

Following the court ordered chairmanship primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA, a fresh primaries was conducted today 18th July, 2017 in the LCDA under the supervision of the All Progressive Congress (APC) local government primary election screening committee chairman Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi and his team which had in attendance chairmanship contestants, Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA executives and delegates of the party, security operatives, media, independent observers, etc.

The election was conducted via open ballot in which delegates were given ballot papers to write the name of their preferred candidate and then drop into the ballot box that was conspicuously placed in the open for transparency and credibility of the exercise.

The election had 263 accredited delegates who were saddled with the responsibility of choosing the party's chairmanship flag bearer for the forthcoming local government election.

The Chairmanship primary election for Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA commenced at about 12 noon in the presence of relevant stakeholders and at about 3.00pm, the voting was concluded and it produced the following result:

1. Magbade Oladipo Bashir 2 votes

2. Odusaye Femi Adeyemi - vote

3. Obale Adebola Rafeeu - vote

4. Ajala Razaq 169 votes

5. Owoeye Adedeji 1 vote

6. Saka Akeem 9 votes

Based on the powers conferred on him as the chairman of the APC local government primary election screening committee and returning officer, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi announced Candidate Ajala Razaq as the winner having scored the highest number of lawful votes and declared him as the APC chairmanship candidate for Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA for Saturday's July 22nd 2017 local government election in Lagos state.

The election was conducted peacefully and orderly to the joy and admiration of party faithfuls and other stakeholders who all commended the transparency of the exercise.

Nelson Ekujumi,

Executive Chairman,

Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM)