GOV. BINDOW UNDER PRESSURE TO SACK VARSITY VC.

Pressure is mounting on Governor Umaru Jibrilla Bindow to relieve Prof. Moses Z Zaruwa, the Vice Chancellor, Adamawa State University, Mubi of his position.

A member of the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) ADSU, Mubi chapter, told Journalist on the condition of anonymity that this is unconnected with the recent strike action embarked upon by the Unionists, “all what I can say is that, the current plot to remove the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Moses Zaruwa has nothing to do with our earlier stance on the dissolution of the management team of the University, even at the Government circle, there are people loyal to the Governor who go to ask for tokens as in handouts or contracts from time to time, since the current Vice Chancellor was appointed things have changed, as there are no more handouts or free money in the university as may have been the case previously. This has not beenaken lightly by those who were used to the free money, hence some of these individuals allegedly close to the Governor feel angered for the VC’s attitude. Therefore the demand for the head of the VC”.

Another source who spoke to Journalist on a condition of anonymity debunked the news making rounds that the Governor’s Loyalists are involved in the purported plots to remove the VC, “if you are talking about the Governor’s Boys you have gotten it wrong, because some of the Management staff of the University are also at logger head with the VC due to his uncompromised stance about the finances coming into the University, this largesse from Tetfund is what triggered some of the management staff in collusion with the Governor’s loyalist to hatched the plan to fire the VC, so that they could have unfettered access to Tetfund allocation to the University. These people have even promised contracts to politicians and others to aid them in making sure the VC is fired before big cash start coming into the university. You know election is at the corner so may be if the current VC is removed, they can have their way to siphoned the money for election purpose” said another source.

Our investigation also reveals that the governor secretly inaugurated another committee to also looked into the problem of ADSU after he jeterson the ealier recommendations by the visitation panel headed by Bar. Bala sanga, the state’s attorney general.

Although, there are feelers that all these horse-trading are not unconnected to the N2 billion TETFUND intervention which is underway.

It is obvious that politicians and some of the cabal in the university who had been milk the university dry are on the spray, ambushing the attractive funds awaiting to hit the ADSU account any moment from now.

The cabal is all out to convince the governor to replace Zaruwa with Prof Kaletepwa Farauta, current Commissioner for Education whom they feel can easily be manipulated.

It behooves the governor to look at the future of the institution above political economic interest of the few whose corrupt activities had caused sabotage to the progress of the university.

Gov. Bindow should consider the progress and future of the university which is an asset to the state than to politically pacify some of his political allies.

Responding to our correspondent on phone, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Hon. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar debunked the allegation stating that “the Governor constituted a visitation panel a few months ago and its report has not been submitted to the Governor or the Exercutive Council, therefore the so called decision to fire the Vice Chancellor is simply street talk and nothing to work with. I am not aware of any plan by the Governor to fire the man”.

Also speaking to our correspondent on phone, special assistant on media to Governor Mr. Martins Dickson denies any knowledge of the purported plans to sack the Vice Chancellor “as I speak to you, am on official assignment at Abuja, so I have no knowledge of the situation”.

However the Governor was quoted to have told his loyalists that, he is under intense pressure some quarters to fire the Vice Chancellor but no tangible reasons have been given by any. He believes that that those asking for the VC’s removal want to continue with looting as was the case in the past in ADSU, Mubi, the source said.

It will be recalled that same drama has played out before at ADSU, Mubi, where a former Governor of the State hijacked and squandered the money sent to the University to kick start the law faculty in the Institution, while its on record that an aid was complicit in another contract work paid but not executed.

Also speaking to Journalists on a condition of anonymity, a close aides of the Governor, recently boasted in recently that the Vice Chancellor on borrowed time, “whether the Vice Chancellor like it or not he is going, because we have already convince the Governor that the University is not moving forward under Zaruwa, and if at all the Governor is removing him, we will either bring onboard another Christian in order for the public not to raise eyebrow, already the plan has been perfected, we are waiting for the implementation by the Governor, the source said.