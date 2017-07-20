2019 : NIGERIANS ARE YEARNING FOR PDP ---------SENATOR AMORI

Special Adviser to the PDP National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi on Reconciliation and Conflict Management Senator Ighoyota Amori has said the call to save Nigeria has never been louder, clear and conspicuous in the history of the nation than as it is today. Nigerians are yearning for a change that would guarantee true and good governance and the only democratic party in Nigeria that can remove this nation from the current economic mess is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but the gate way to achieve this feet is by embracing painstaking dialogue and brace up ahead of the 2019 general election in other to take back power.

Senator Amori who was speaking while playing host to PDP Women wing who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, admonished the party members to keep faith with the party. His words " PDP is Poised to wrestle power from the ruling party. "Our party will take over power in 2019 because Nigerians have seen the difference between us and the others and the choice of who to follow will be obvious in the next election. The former Delta Central Senator Maintained that the current administration has deepened the level of poverty of Nigerians and we need to come together as a family to restored hope back to Nigerians. The tasked he said will be enormous but with unity of purpose it is a tin matter. According to him, "Let not your heart be trouble. Let no man's heart fail him or her on how we will get back power." The current hardship in the country would have been averted if PDP was in power he stated.

The special adviser who expressed the determination of the makafi led leadership in restoring the lost glory of the party said all hands are on deck in returning all former members of the party back to the fold for the collective interest of the party in order to dislodge the ruling party in the forthcoming general election. Chief Amori who emphasis the effort of the current PDP leadership in rebuilding every burnt bridge said, " we are trying to re-unite the party because of the previous crisis. We have to be tolerant. Unity and reconciliation are very important for us in the party before we can face the 2019 election."

"PDP is the only political party that practices internal democracy, which believe in equal rights,Values our cultural diversities and respect for our religious varieties. As a political party that believe in the free and fair election for sustaining democratic legitimacy, we have no iota of doubt that leadership must change hands in no distance time. While we wait let us build our unity based as a people of one common value.

The former law maker also mention a mega unity rally that shall soon be organised to re-unite members and welcome new members back to the fold as part of the reconciliation move by Makafi. PDP is the only democratic party where anybody can rise to the highest level. Other parties will not give you the opportunity to rise freely like the PDP. " I thank you all here today for supporting PDP and continue to be a member of PDP Amori pleaded with the PDP Women.

While calling on those who have genuine grievances to come for dialogue Chief Ighoyota Amori affirm that the leadership of PDP is ready to listen if you bring your grievances to the table for dialogue. Our task of building a better and stronger party must not wave Amori said. He however appealed to those waging war against the party to lay down their ambition and burn every bridge of segregation for our common goal. No victor no vanquished in the supreme court judgment it is a win win for all members. The special advise stress that the PDP under the able leadership of Makafi is a servant leadership due to the humility and service orientation of the PDP National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.