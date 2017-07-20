PARIS CLUB REFUND: OPPOSITION TASKS OYO GOVT. ON WORKERS' SALARIES

Oyo state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been advised to use the latest Paris Club refund from the Federal Government to offset the salary arrears of the workers and also to embark on people-oriented projects that will improve the lot of the people of the state.

A chieftain of the Oyo state branch of the Social Democratic Party, Mr. Seyi Makinde, said in a statement he issued in Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday, that the state Government should be considerate about the plight of the workers and ensure the immediate payment of their wages, in order to ameliorate their suffering.

To the workers in the state, Makinde, said that he feels what they are feeling and that his party when voted into power in 2019, shall make workers' welfare its top priority.

''Even, the Bible and all the holy Books said that you should not make your labourers suffer for their wages. We feel with the workers and we shall wipe away your tears, when you vote us into office".

The Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in 2015, added that the state government should be aware of the fact that the workers would not in anyway tolerate stories or excuses that would preclude them from collecting the whopping five months salaries due to them, while the state pensioners, who are being owed for about five months should not be allowed to go their graves early, even when the resources are available.

According to a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Finance on Monday, the state government is set to receive about seven billion Naira from the latest tranche of the Paris Club Refund.

Makinde, popularly referred to as ''Omi Titun( new spring)'' by his supporters, opined that the latest additional funds from the Federal Government should be expended on projects that are palpable and beneficial to all the residents and not for the benefits of a few associates or cronies.

His words; ''The latest tranche of about 7 billion Naira to the state by the Federal Government is a welcome development and it should be of benefits to all and sundry. The workers and Pensioners in the state, who are being owed months of salaries and pensions, should take priority, while other projects that would improve the lots of the people should also be taken into consideration.

''The era of government officials claiming phantom projects as their achievements are long gone. The people and rightly so, want their representatives to honestly render genuine accounts to them instead of fictitious figures and claims that are only figments of some people's imagination.

He also explained that the state government should take advantage of the benevolence of the Dangote group, who has expressed interest in partnering with the state government with the supply of improved rice, to ensure the mass production of the product in the state, adding that the state has the required resources like land, labour and technological know-how to make the project a huge success.

The SDP chieftain disclosed that the state government needs to put in place the right infrastructures to accelerate the success of the projects, while also providing the residents the attendant benefits.

''I travelled to Iseyin last weekend and what I experienced on that journey, made me very sad. The trip that was supposed to last just over an hour took us about two and a half hours to accomplish.

''Residents of the area told us that we were able to do that because we had vehicles that are strong. They said it takes them between 3-4 hours to negotiate.

''Also, there is a land mass of hundreds of miles between Ido to Iseyin that can comfortably grow more rice that can feed millions in this country. Just last week, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe, spoke about the plans of the Federal Government to stop the importation of rice into the country.

''States like Lagos, Kebbi, Sokoto, Benue and others are now keying into the vision of the Federal Government to grow enough rice for the country and even for export.

''Our dear state, that has the wherewithal to produce enough to feed its people and even export, should not lag behind in this regards. This is where the Paris Club Refund should be made to count. It is not supposed to be spent on ostentatious projects, but those that will wipe away the tears of our workers, pensioners and make our workers happy''. the statement said.