Boko Haram crisis is Political, Not Religious..... Says 2Face

A renowned Nigerian Musician, Innocent Idibia, also known known as 2Face or 2Baba has said that the lingering boko Haram crisis which left thousands of people dead, millions injured and displaced from their homes with property worth billions of naira destroyed have nothing to do with religion as insinuated, rather the crisis is strongly associated with politics.

He said, unless government and politicians step up their games by doing the needful in eradicating poverty among the masses, particularly youths, and do justice to all manner of people, ending insurgency and other forms of violence currently happening in some parts of the north east and the country as a whole may be difficult and unrealistic.

The Musician stated this on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Borno State during his 3-Day Solidarity visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps in Banki, a border community with Cameron Republic and other resettlement areas in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The visit of 2Face was facilitated by United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Antonio Canhandula and Regional Representative in Dakar, Mr. Savor Yohandamkoul, purposely aimed at creating synergy between the agency and the Musician by using his talents to release a new Album to position the traumatized minds of IDPs feel much hope in life, persuade individuals and organizations to contribute in the area of reconstruction and resettlement processes in the liberated communities.

Briefing Newsmen at the end of his visits which took place at the UNHCR Guest House, near Alamin Daggash Mosque in Maiduguri, 2Face lamented on what he described as "Sad and pathetic Condition of IDPs in Camps", urging government, security agencies, Media Practitioners and other Humanitarian agencies to scale up a coordinated efforts in addressing the plights of IDPs and other victims of violence, as well as nip terrorism in the bud.

" I am here in Maiduguri with support from UNHCR to use my music in contributing to alleviate the suffering of our IDPs and other victims of insurgence.

"I feel honoured to work with an organization like UNHCR, am just one person, when I went round some of these camps, I was saddened, I saw fear, sorrow and trauma, I feel disappointed looking at the faces and eyes of the IDPs. You will see hunger and object poverty. Unless Government and politicians shun injustice, corruption and remained focus and committed to our collective development, these same set of traumatized and displaced people in camps may turn up to be more dangerous in the society.

"Although, I have seen hope of life among some of these IDPs, all hands must be on deck to the needful by rendering support no matter how little it is. Presently I have a song, titled 'Hold my Hands', this song is on many platforms, all people need to do is to download it and use it as ringing tone. It will only cost you N50 per month, but will surely contribute in giving hope to our traumatized victims of insurgency.

" In my little way, I have come and seen the live in camps and next week, when I go back to Abuja, we are going to do a concert and the proceed will be donated to alleviate the suffering of the IDPs". 2Face stated.

He commended working Journalists and urged them to continue their good efforts and sacrifices in covering activities of government, security agencies, Humanitarian partners in the fight against insurgency in the north east sub- region.