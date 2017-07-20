Man to die by hanging for stealing N3,420 in Osun

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo on Wednesday sentenced a man, Kayode Adedeji, to death by hanging for robbing a woman of the sum of N3,420.

The prosecuting counsel from the state Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Elisabeth Alabi, informed the court that Adedeji, while armed with a knife, invaded the residence of one Omowunmi Adebayo at the Bolorunduro area in Ilesa around 1:30am and stole her N3,420.

According to Alabi, the accused person, who committed the armed robbery offence on April 25, 2009, was armed with other dangerous weapons during the midnight robbery.

The prosecutor explained further that 40-year-old Adedeji fled the scene of the robbery but was trailed and arrested by some members of the Oodua Peoples Congress in the area.

Adedeji was said to have pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of armed robbery, when he was arraigned about eight years ago, and was granted bail.

The state counsel said the accused later abused the bail privilege by committing another offence for which he was remanded in Ilesa prison.

But when the case resumed for continuation of hearing on Wednesday, Alabi, while presenting the fact of the case, argued that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 11(2)(A) CAPR II, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

The presiding judge, Justice Kudirat Akano, found Adedeji guilty of the crime.

The defence counsel, Mr. Tunde Adedokun, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the convict.

Delivering her judgement, Justice Akano ordered that Adedeji be put to death by hanging.