VIDEO: 'Cabal Must Go' Revolution: Nigeria, #HoldYourVote!

In this video, Dr Perry Brimah lays down the premise of the "Cabal Must Go" to save Nigeria revolution. Promising to die fighting to eradicate the cabal to liberate the black race, Dr Brimah canvasses a "Hold Your Vote" campaign, hashtag #BoycottTheElections as an only means of civil protest against the "rigged" money controlled electoral system that protects the cabal and keeps them and theirs in situ.

