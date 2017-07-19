Photos: Irate mob burns down Diamond Bank after policeman kills truck driver in Apapa

There was pandemonium this morning in Apapa as tempered flared leading to the burning down of a Diamond Bank branch after a policeman attached to the bank reportedly shot and killed a truck driver.

Eyewitnesses told SHIPS & PORTS DAILY that the ugly incident started when the truck driver wanted to park close to the bank premises but was prevented from doing so by one of the policemen guarding the bank.

An argument was said to have ensued and the yet-to-be-identified truck driver was shot by the policeman in the process.

SHIPS & PORTS DAILY gathered that the colleague of the late driver, who later learnt about the incident, mobilised and stormed the Diamond Bank premises, setting it ablaze.

Many scampered for safety as police shot sporadically in the air to disperse other truck drivers protesting the death of their colleague.

SHIPS & PORTS DAILY gathered that the development created panic in the Liverpool/Creek Road area of the chaotic port city as other banks and traders on the road closed shop.

Chairman, Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi who confirmed the incident, told our correspondent as at the time of filing this report that the situation has been brought under control.

“The situation is under calm and the police are on top of the situation. I have told my members to calm down because they cannot use wrong to correct wrong,” he said.

Effort to reach the Area Commander, Port police command, Presley Dode proved abortive as calls put through to his mobile phone were not answered.