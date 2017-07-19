No Effort Will Be Spared In Funding, Upgrade Of Educational Facilities In Delta --- Barr Otuaro

Delta State Government has expressed its irrevocable commitment in the funding of education and upgrade of educational facilities to world’s standard despite the economic downturn currently faced by the nation

The State Deputy Governor, Barr Kingsley Otuaro stated this when he received the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah who led Executive Chairmen of States Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) from the 36 States of the Federation on a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.

Barr Otuaro while welcoming the Minister, UBEC Executive Secretary and the Executive Chairmen of SUBEB from across the country to Asaba, the Delta State Capital for the 19th Quarterly meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission hosted by Delta State, affirmed the State Government’s resolve to continue to invest in the educational sector which he described as the best legacy any administration will bequeath on the next generation.

The Deputy Governor who maintained that the State has made a giant leap educationally, said the establishment of several primary schools across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State was a testament of its commitment.

On the passage of the bill to enhance Technical Education in the State, Barr. Otuaro disclosed that three Technical Colleges has been renovated for the training and grooming of youths in vocational and technical education as part of the state government determination to revive technical education.

While wishing them a fruitful deliberation, the Deputy Governor expressed optimism that the outcome of their meeting will be for the betterment and advancement of the standard of education in the country.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah who said they were in the State for the 19th Quarterly Meeting for Management and Executive Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards to brainstorm and discuss on how best to improve on the operations of SUBEB in the country, commended the Delta State Government for its giant educational strides for enhancing the quality of education in the state from primary down to tertiary level.

Prof Anwukah while emphasizing on the high premium the Federal Government places on access to quality education especially at the foundation level, described education as the bedrock and catalyst for the development and advancement of a nation.