Aregbesola appoints two school principal as PS

Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has appointed two public school principals in the, Mr. Adelani Aderinola and Mrs. Grace Ajiboye as Permanent Secretaries/ Tutors-General.

Aderinola was a principal at Laro Timehin Middle/High School, Osogbo while Ajiboye was the principal for ADC High School, Apomu.

According to a press release signed by the Head of Service of the State, Elder Sunday Owoeye on Wednesday, Aregbesola approved Aderinola and Ajiboye’s appointment after excelling during the selection process.

Both Aderinola and Ajiboye are to fill the existing vacancies at Osun East and Osun West Education District Offices, Ile-Ife and Ikire respectively, said Owoeye.

Owoeye said the appointments were in fulfillment of Aregbesola’s irrevocable commitment towards boosting the morale of deserving school principals and the rejuvenation and revitalization of the education sector in the state.

Also, Aregbesola appointed a lecturer at the Osun State University, Professor Alagbe Gbolagade as the Statistician-General for the state, having scaled through the selection process.

“The appointment of Professor Gbolagade is an eloquent testimony to the Governor’s determination to have a competent technocrat who shall put in place a virile and reliable database covering the whole gamut of the State of Osun Public Service for sustainable over-all development of the State.

“It is hoped that the sparkling performances of the new appointees during the written and oral selection process shall translate into concrete actions in public service delivery towards ensuring equitable distribution of dividends of democracy to all and sundry in the state in pursuance of the current administration’s Six-Point Integral Action Plan under the dynamic leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola." Owoeye said.