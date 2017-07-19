Nigeria Aiming Towards Being Among 16 Largest Economies – Osinbajo

BEVERLY HILLS, July 18, (THEWILL) – The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria is fast moving towards becoming one of the 16 largest economies in the world, but asserted that the target could be achieved through unity and hard work by Nigerians.

He made this remark on Tuesday at the palace of the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, as part of his one-day visit to Zamfara State.

The Acting President stated that the unity of Nigerians was paramount to the economic growth of the country.

“Our diversity as a people united is also our potential to transform our large deposits of mineral resources and use same for national development,” he said.

Osinbajo went on to commend the efforts of security agencies in the country in maintaining law and order.

While receiving the acting president, Bello thanked him for accepting all invitations to the state, adding: “You are now a son of the soil.”

He also commended the federal government for deploying security men to maintain peace in Zamfara State.

The Emir said since the deployment, gunmen attacks, cattle rustling and kidnapping which threatened communities had become history.

The Acting President was accompanied on the visit by Governors Abubakar Bagudu and Aminu Tambuwal, of Kebbi and Sokoto States respectively.