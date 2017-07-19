Boko Haram: 12 die in new explosions in Maiduguri

Powerful multiple explosions rock Maiduguri on Tuesday night, a day after 12 persons were killed by suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers.

At least six powerful explosions occurred between 10:45 and 11:00 PM.

About four explosives were detonated simultaneously while two other powerful sounds were also heard some 15 minutes later.

Unlike the previous explosions, the current blast has a wide-range sound effect, sending its powerful sounds to many parts of the metropolis, forcing roofs to shake.

It is not clear where the blast occurred yet and efforts to get the details of the blasts were not successful as none of the official security spokespersons was available for comments.

However, a security source told the News Agency of Nigeria that soldiers had fired an artillery at a convoy of suspected Boko Haram insurgents who were trying to attack the city which caused series of explosions.

A series of blasts have hit the metropolis recently, the latest happening on Monday where 12 persons died.