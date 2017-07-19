9mobile unveils digital identities, says new name represents Nigeria’s heritage

Hitherto known Etisalat Nigeria that last week rebranded as 9mobile, yesterday unveiled its new digital identities, including logo and website @ www.9moblie.com.ng , saying the new brand represent the Nigeria’s heritage.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Nigeria’s fourth mobile network said the new logo which has a figure nine captured with the digital frequency vibrations.

The statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, 9Mobile, Boye Olusanya reads: “With the release of the website address, the company now has a digital window access with which to connect with its about 24 million subscribers. The website is already booming with youthful vibes following the comments that have been posted since Tuesday afternoon: “life begins @ 9.

“9 is significant with nature, the start of life, time of birth. from our entry into the market 9 years ago to our evolution 9 years after, we are still 0809ja.

“we are here for you, rebranded for you because it is all about you.

“the power of 9

“9 stands for speed, quality, excellence. if you’re looking to the future, you find it with 9.

“9 gets you talking more, doing more, achieving more & living more

“9mobile crack

“moretalk, morecliq, moreflex, morelife, moretunes, morecredit, morebusiness, moreblaze and signed off with “9 is more”.