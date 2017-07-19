Bella Hadid gets heads turning in belly-baring, backless peak '90s fashion outfit

Hold our JNCOs — Bella Hadid has hit peak ’90s.

Hadid and her model crew — including sister Gigi Hadid and BFF Kendall Jenner — already have street style inspired by the hot-again decade down , but the 19-year-old’s latest ensemble tops them all.

Sporting two of her favorite looks as of late — white hues and belly-baring crop tops — Hadid stepped out in New York City on Tuesday in a low-cut, long-sleeved white button-down with flared sleeves and oversized, cuffed wide-leg jeans with white ties at the waist.

She accessorized with slim cateye sunnies (also a favorite of It Girls from 20 years ago), gold hoops, charm necklaces, a black Dior purse and white Nike Cortez kicks, finishing off her look with a topknot and dusty rose lips.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

And for the second time in two days , the brunette beauty went braless — and nearly had a wardrobe malfunction. Then again, considering the top has no back, we don’t see how she could have worn a bra.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Honestly, if we looked like Hadid, we wouldn’t see the need to cover up much either.

As if this wasn’t proof enough that Hadid loves the ’90s more than anyone, over the weekend, she rocked a Kangol bucket hat and jeans with massive rips at the knees on her flight from Europe to the Big Apple.

We bow down to her devotion to the decade — and shunning of bras . Underwire? Pfft!