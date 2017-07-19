RELIGION AND ETHNIC POLITICS; ENEMIES OF DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA
Political discussions in Nigeria are hardly made without bringing
religion or ethnic inclinations to bear. The different religions and
cultures, out of which we derive our values and heritage, are the
things that define us a people. However, if we do not separate these
factors from governance, they may as well constitute our own
destruction. Majority of the developmental challenges we are faced
with as a nation since independence may not be entirely because of
individuals or the political party in power but basically because we
are polarized along ethnic and religious lines.
These divisions most often give rise to self-centeredness and quest
for superiority which graduates into shear hatred and fervent desire
to decimate each other. This is the situation we are faced with right
now in our country where issues like the ravaging fulani herdsmen era,
militancy and emerging IPOB struggles are being greatly
politicized.Religious, regional and ethnic sentiments from politicians
and their supporters often characterize election campaigns and in most
cases are responsible for post-election violence in the country.
Sometimes in solitude, those atrocious memories of the 2011 post-
elections violence relive in my mind. I would walk around my county
neighborhood hearing some of the comments that instigated crises in
some parts of the country and those that would have caused baboons and
dogs to be soaked in blood in 2015. With the many agitations,
expectations and anxiety already mesmerizing the 2019 general
elections, Nigerians need to seek the face of God now than ever so
that democracy will not elude us in the nearest future.
The sad truth is, religion and ethnicity have taken over our polity.
For fear of being labeled a traitor, people shy away from speaking out
against anomalies in government policies or public office holders
because they are either bounded by a particular religion or ethnicity.
If the passions of sentiments and nepotism which had already been
inflamed in our politics are not discouraged, another civil war may be
inevitable. History must not only be recounted, it must be allowed to
direct the future positively. It must be indicated, however, that such
possibility can only become a reality when we fail to learn from our
own history and that of other African countries.
To remedy the malady of sentimental politics in Nigeria, a holistic
approach of equitable distribution of power, developmental projects
must me prioritized and this is what true democracy should be about.
The seriousness or sluggishness with which this issue is tackled can
extinguish or aggravate the problems of insurgency, militancy and the
calls for secessions across the nation. Also, the media have the
responsibility of making sure that they are very circumspect in their
reportage. It is not every inciting speech or report that must be
aired, no matter how exciting it makes the programme to be. We must
promote our unity in diversity. The strength of every nation depends
on how united her people are. Our diversity must not be used by
politicians as a tool to bring about our adversities. Rather, it
should help us see each tribe as unique in her own ways. When this
culture is imbibed, the sense of superiority will be destroyed and we
will continue to coexist peacefully as one nation.
Comrade Omaga Elachi Daniel is the Executive Director, Beyond
Boundaries Legacy Leadership Initiative. Email:
[email protected]