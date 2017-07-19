RELIGION AND ETHNIC POLITICS; ENEMIES OF DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA

Political discussions in Nigeria are hardly made without bringing

religion or ethnic inclinations to bear. The different religions and

cultures, out of which we derive our values and heritage, are the

things that define us a people. However, if we do not separate these

factors from governance, they may as well constitute our own

destruction. Majority of the developmental challenges we are faced

with as a nation since independence may not be entirely because of

individuals or the political party in power but basically because we

are polarized along ethnic and religious lines.

These divisions most often give rise to self-centeredness and quest

for superiority which graduates into shear hatred and fervent desire

to decimate each other. This is the situation we are faced with right

now in our country where issues like the ravaging fulani herdsmen era,

militancy and emerging IPOB struggles are being greatly

politicized.Religious, regional and ethnic sentiments from politicians

and their supporters often characterize election campaigns and in most

cases are responsible for post-election violence in the country.

Sometimes in solitude, those atrocious memories of the 2011 post-

elections violence relive in my mind. I would walk around my county

neighborhood hearing some of the comments that instigated crises in

some parts of the country and those that would have caused baboons and

dogs to be soaked in blood in 2015. With the many agitations,

expectations and anxiety already mesmerizing the 2019 general

elections, Nigerians need to seek the face of God now than ever so

that democracy will not elude us in the nearest future.

The sad truth is, religion and ethnicity have taken over our polity.

For fear of being labeled a traitor, people shy away from speaking out

against anomalies in government policies or public office holders

because they are either bounded by a particular religion or ethnicity.

If the passions of sentiments and nepotism which had already been

inflamed in our politics are not discouraged, another civil war may be

inevitable. History must not only be recounted, it must be allowed to

direct the future positively. It must be indicated, however, that such

possibility can only become a reality when we fail to learn from our

own history and that of other African countries.

To remedy the malady of sentimental politics in Nigeria, a holistic

approach of equitable distribution of power, developmental projects

must me prioritized and this is what true democracy should be about.

The seriousness or sluggishness with which this issue is tackled can

extinguish or aggravate the problems of insurgency, militancy and the

calls for secessions across the nation. Also, the media have the

responsibility of making sure that they are very circumspect in their

reportage. It is not every inciting speech or report that must be

aired, no matter how exciting it makes the programme to be. We must

promote our unity in diversity. The strength of every nation depends

on how united her people are. Our diversity must not be used by

politicians as a tool to bring about our adversities. Rather, it

should help us see each tribe as unique in her own ways. When this

culture is imbibed, the sense of superiority will be destroyed and we

will continue to coexist peacefully as one nation.

Comrade Omaga Elachi Daniel is the Executive Director, Beyond

Boundaries Legacy Leadership Initiative. Email:

[email protected]