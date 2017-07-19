Police nab man who uses father's guns to steal motorcycles in Osun

A 28-year old man, Friday Augustine has been arrested and paraded by the Osun State Police command for allegedly stealing two unregistered Bajaj motorcycles.

Augustine was paraded alongside his accomplice, Ojo Tifase aged 19 and his 60-year old father, Augustine Adepegba.

The Police commissioner, Olafimihan Adeoye while parading the suspects, said the police trailed them after it was reported that some hoodlums numbering seven attacked Omo-Ijesa, Ore-Egba and Ayetoro village and carted away valuable properties.

He said the suspects were later arrested with two unregistered Bajaj motorcycles, single cut to size barrel, damaged local made pistol, four empty cell of AK 47 ammunition and one cutlass.

He added that on further investigation, Augustine revealed that the guns belonged to his father and who was also later arrested. He assured that the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

When answering questions from journalists, Augustine said he had only used the guns twice and was actually pushed into stealing by Ojo.

He also denied being the one behind the robbery scene at the mentioned villages.

Augustine's father, Adepegba also denied being involved in his son's stealing job.

Adepegba who claimed to be a farmer, said he saw the guns on his way to the farm two months ago and buried it underground. He added that he didn't know that his son who was there when he buried the guns would go back to take them and use them to rob people.