Court sentences man to 2 weeks imprisonment for missing trial

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun state has sentenced a 37-year old Man, Akeem Adedokun to two weeks imprisonment for missing trial.

Our Correspondent gathered that Adedokun was standing trial before the Magistrate on alleged fraud.

Speaking at the court on Monday, Prosecutor Olayiwola Hassan told the court that Akeem Adedokun on June 2nd, 2017 at 0900hrs did absented himself in a court proceeding.

He added that "the offence amounted to an act of disrespect to the court and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under section 133(a) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 volume I, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003."

Counsel to the accused person, Barrister Okobe Najite, however pleaded with the court to grant his client bail through oral application.

In his words " My client could not appear in the court because of his serious ailment."

In her ruling, Magistrate Olubukola Awodele sentenced the accused person to two weeks imprisonment with hard labour or a fine option of #2000.