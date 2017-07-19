Anambra 2017: Police Spites Fire, Plans To Go Tough On IPOB Members

Ahead of the November 2017 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the Anambra state Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Baba Umar, has sworn to deal pitilessly with members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), should they carry out their threats of disrupting the forthcoming general elections in the state.

According to the police boss, the Command received intelligence reports that plans were already on top gear to disrupt the peace as well as sensitize the people on the need to shun the Anambra State governorship election, adding that the Command would not cordoned any form of rascality by any individuals or group of persons in the name of streets protests or sensitization under any guise.

Umar, however disclosed that the purpose of which the group want to carry out its sensitization was for nothing but mere selfish political gains which would affect the democratic processes as well as security in the state in particular, and the country at large, warning that the command will not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with any individual or groups that will disrupt public peace in the state.

The police boss also warned that the respect the Command and other sister agencies have for rights of individuals to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, should not be taken for granted because security outfits in the will not tolerate any act of truncating the peace in the state which the law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to sustain.

“The Governorship Election has been fixed for November, 2017, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); and is the recognized and lawful body that can make any pronouncement concerning the conduct of elections. Anambra people should count on us for security of life and properties, I want to assure them that there will not be any break down of law and order and the election will be conducted as planned and will be done peacefully and successfully.”