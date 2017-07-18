MADUMERE SPLASHES GIFTS ON LESS PRIVILEGED

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has again demonstrated his commitment towards improving the welfare of the less privileged in the society by donating food and house holds items to the Owerri Motherless Babies home .

Madumere who was represented at the event by his amiable wife , Princess Rosemary Madumere said the donation is part of Peze Foundation"s reach out programme.

According to him, his pledge to always identify with the less privileged is is not unconnected with his promise to God in appreciation of His goodness upon his life. In the words of Imo Deputy Governor's wife, " My husbands pledge and commitment to the poor in the society is his promised to God to always extend his goodness to the less privilege and help them find their ways to success. For the past thirteen years he made this promise,mothers has never been any of his birthdays that he never celebrated with his children at this special home. Today is not about his birthday but another visit to just play with the children and give the gifts."

Mrs. Madumere who represented her hubby, said she feels elated and excited sharing moments with the children at the special homes, adding that she is ever prepared to join her husband in the good work, which she said brings forth great blessings from The Lord.

She admonished the rich in the society to assist by identifying with the less privileged, pointing out that such people also have talents and potentials that may be useful to the society in the future . "There is no greater contributions as these in national development. "Helping these special children to become useful to themselves and the society is a great contribution to the national development"; she enthused.

Advising the children; "My husband, your Daddy has urged that those of you already in school to be hard working, study hard and always seek God's mercies and graces through prayers and it shall be well with you and you will surely have a bright future"; she said.

Receiving the items on behalf of Owerri Motherless babies home, The Vice Chairman of Nigeria Red Cross society, Imo State branch, Nze Chima Keke said Madumere's family is part of the orphanage home, pointing out that the Deputy Governor is emotionally attached and committed to the children at the orphanage .

He pointed out that establishment of school at the orphanage is part of Madumere's support for the special home . He prayed that he continues his service to humanity . Items donated to the orphanage home by the Foundation included detergents, bags of powdered milk, pampers, bags of salt and others.

It will be recalled that on July 4, 2017, the family, staff and friends of Madumere also celebrated at the motherless home even in his absence.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

Wife of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Princess Rosemary Madumere cuddling a baby at Red Cross Orphanage Home at Owerri last weekend, when she visited the special home

Wife of the Deputy Governor, Princess Rosemary Madumere praying with the children of Red Cross Orphanage Home at Owerri last weekend, when she visited the special home