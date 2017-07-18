Opinion/Feature | 18 July 2017 18:09 CET
VIDEO:Femi Fani-Kayode Spits Fire, Speaks on PDP's Victory at the Supreme Court
Chief Femi Fani Kayode bares his heart on the Supreme Court victory of Makarfi
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Nigerian Voice. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). The Nigerian Voice will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Femi Fani Kayode.