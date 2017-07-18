Delta Senator Raises Alarm Over Assassination Attempt, As Police Debunks lies Rumour

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Ovie Obarisi Omo-Agege, his wife and members of his team have narrowly escaped death when unidentified persons sporadically opened fire on them while empowering members of his constituent.

This was made known by one Aruviere Martin Egharhevwa, a member of the senator’s media team while they were on the second phase of Senator Omo-Agege empowerment programme in Effurun, Uvwie local government area of the state.

“We condemn in the strongest terms, today’s obvious premeditated assassination attempt on the Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, his wife, members of his family, APC leaders and his supporters during the second phase of the senator’s constituency ‘empowerment’ program in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. We note with sadness that two persons were seriously injured during this violent attack unleashed on the peace-loving senator and his team by the suspected killers. We call on security agencies to immediately arrest the hoodlums and bring them to justice”.

“We note with regret that the hoodlums staged the violent attack when the senator and his team were at the popular Effurun Market giving direct financial support to over hundreds of petty traders and Okada riders. They shot sporadically, destroyed chairs and canopies at the event venues and inflicted serious bodily injuries on members of the public. The attackers made direct threat on the senator’s life when they came face to face with him and his wife. Senator Omo-Agege did not however yield to their violence, as he chose to provide bold and wise leadership to avoid unnecessary bloodshed over his charitable support for his constituents. Those injured were taken to hospitals for treatment on the senator’s timely advice before he and his team drove moved to Ekpan Police Station to formally complain to the police authorities. We expect the Police to act”.

“We wish to advise and warn that it is in the interest of those who attacked the Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege to turn themselves in to security agencies immediately. We will never accept this violence. Our senator is a peace-loving leader but surely not a weakling. We will not allow anyone create premeditated insecurity in Urhoboland. We will surely tame this bad behavior. God and our people are with us”.

“Despite the unnecessary bloody violence, the Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege wishes to express his gratitude to our market women and youths in Uvwie for their firm support. No one will stop him from giving back to our supporters in Uvwie and Urhoboland at large”.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Zanna Ibrahim, while responding to the rumour of lies credited to the police boss said the command had no time spoken to the press on the matter.

“The Command had at no time disclosed to the press or any member of the public that Senator Ovie Omo Agege, Senator representing Delta Central constituency, lied”.

The CP who made this observation, Monday, at the Conference room of the Command Headquarters, Asaba, during the weekly briefing with the Command’s management team, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments (HODs), stated that at no time did the Command dismiss the distinguished senator’s report.

The CP who was responding to insinuations in certain quarters of the press that the Command dismissed the senator’s alleged attack noted that preliminary investigation into the case had already commenced at the Area Command office, Warri, and would be later transferred to SCIID, Asaba, with a view to getting to the root of the case, fishing out the culprits and bringing them to justice.

Meanwhile the CP calls on politicians and other stakeholders to always avail themselves of their unfettered access to the police and other security agencies to seek for provision of adequate security especially when distributing money and other items to their constituents as hoodlums may want to hijack such events to their own advantage.

The CP while urging politicians to eschew anything that may heat up the polity promises that all reported incidents would be properly investigated without any fear or favour.