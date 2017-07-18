Tiwa N Tiwa Condoles Chief Bisi Akande

The Founder of Tiwa N Tiwa L'osun, a socio-political group, Mr. 'Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (K-RAD) has described the death of wife of a former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, as a great loss to the state in particular and the nation in general.

Adegoke made the statement while signing the condolence register at the country home of Chief Akande when he led members of his group to pay a condolence visit to the erstwhile national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

He said: "Mama, you departed this world when you were mostly needed. However,we are comforted by the fact that you are resting at the bossom of your Lord."

The Tiwa n Tiwa team received by Chief Akande then offered some words of encouragement and prayed for the elder statesman.