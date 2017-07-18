Osun NBA Elects New Executive Committee

The Osogbo, Osun state branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has elected a new set of officers to pilot the affairs of the association in the next two years.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, the new Publicity Secretary of the association, Mr Abdulrahman Okunade said the new leadership of the Bar is poised to mobilise the members of the association within the Osogbo branch towards ensuring that rule of law is observed within its jurisdiction.

“There cannot be any meaningful development when the laws of the land are flouted at will.

"The Osogbo branch of the Nigerian Bar Association under the Chairmanship of Mr Bamidele Ajibade is prepared to partner with the relevant stakeholders in Osun State and Nigeria at large to ensure that sanity reigns supreme in the land.

"One of the measures to achieve this is respect for the rule of law, and the Bar shall be vigilant in this regard." the association stressed.

While appreciating the roles of the press in nurturing the country’s democracy, the body of lawyers also indicated its readiness to work with the journalists and other media practitioners in promoting the country’s development.

“The Osogbo Bar also wishes to acknowledge the roles of the members of the forth estate. In our efforts to promote good governance and make life more abundant for the citizens within our branch’s area of coverage, we shall count on the cooperation of other stakeholders such as the body of judges, body of magistrates, journalists, non-governmental organisations, civil society groups, law enforcement agencies, etc." the Association promised.

The newly inaugurated members of the Executive Committee are Safara Bamidele Ajibade (Chairman), Felix Nwabueze Ukaegbu (Vice Chairman), Nureni Okunlola (Secretary), Saheed Olayemi Abiona (Assistant Secretary), Ola Safuri Oyebimpe (Financial Secretary), Abdulrahman Babatunde Okunade (Publicity Secretary), Folashade Julius Adekanmi (Treasurer), Idaya T. Alarape Abdulrahamon (Social Secretary), Hassan Taiwo Agbelekale (Welfare Secretary) and M.B.O. Ibraheem as Legal Officer.