Group deworms over 1000 children, adults for free in Osun

Over 1000 children and adults have benefited from the free deworming exercise in major towns under under Ola-Oluwa Local Government Area of Osun State.

The programme organized by Ayofe Health Awareness Initiative in collaboration with the Medicare Trust Foundation in Nigeria took place in seven towns.

They are: Bode-Osi, Asamu, Ogbaagbaa, Ikire Ile, Ile Ogo, Ajagun Laase and Telemu community.

The Health awareness and humanitarian programme tagged "War Against Worms" dewormed mainly children between the age of 4 and 15 with some adults between Friday 14 and 16 July, 2017.

The Executive Director of the health Initiative, Hon. Adebayo Muritala Ayofe noted that worms are very dangerous to the body.

He explained that worm infestation has many bad effects on children's health. These range from stunt growth to brain damage and possible death.

He pointed out that many children suffer worm infestation but their parents ignorantly treat malaria which eventually complicate the health status of such child.

Asked about the motivation behind the regular free deworming exercise, Honourable Ayofe, the major sponsor of the program, said the program remains a humanitarian service to the communities.

"This is a humanitarian service to the communities. I am from Bode-Osi and I love my community and its environs. You will remember that similar free health care service was done earlier this year within the same local government. The service is to complement government's work. I believe health is wealth and that is the reason behind this frequent deworming exercise.

"In February when we initiated the first medical outreach in Bode Osi, we dewormed over 450 children and adults. Although, we had planned to deworm about 5000 children and adults this time around, only 1,436 people came out for this exercise.

"We are also planing to organise another health care service soon. It is our hope that parents will bring out their children and wards for the exercise." Ayofe added.

One of the volunteer medical doctors who was at the health service, Dr. Abdulwasii Daud shared his insight on the program.

"I was invited to assist in the health service and as a medical doctor, it is part of our calling, that is the oath we swore to while in school.

"I see this Initiative as a very good one. Worm endangers children lives. It feeds on them and reduces their blood content and that could cause death. Deworming also aids the nutritional status of children."

Omolara Isreal, one of the beneficiaries who brought her five children for the deworming exercise said, "I commend the organizers of the program. It's a very laudable one. We are happy to have this kind of program in our community. I am specially grateful to the organizers, I pray God bless them and continue to enrich them."

Another beneficiary, Rabiu Rasaq who also came with two of his children said, "this kind of program brings relief to those of us in the rural areas. In the olden days, children died needlessly because there were no free health care services like this. I really commend the organizers for this program, may God bless them abundantly."

Mr Olufisayo Olagunde who is the President of Ola Oluwa Local Government Indigenes noted that the program was not only worthwhile, but highly rewarding.

"The program is highly worthwhile and desirable. Worms cause a lot of harms in children. These include stunt growth, brain damage and incessant sickness. In as much as the program eliminates all these problems then it is highly commendable. We appreciate the Initiative for bringing this health care to the rural areas where they lack adequate health services."

Speaking, the monarch of Ajagun Laase community, Oba Ismaila Gbadamosi Fabunmi expressed happiness over the humanitarian service. He said he also took the deworming drug.

Similarly, the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa kingdom, Oba Dikrullahi Olabiran also underscored the importance of health care service, saying most parents do not know they have to deworm their children regularly.

He thereby thanked the organizers of the program and prayed they continue to prosper.