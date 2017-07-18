2 Policemen Arrested Over Shooting Of Frsc Officials

The Abia State Police Command has arrested and detained two security operatives involved in Saturday's shooting of two officials of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Aba.

This was revealed by the Spokesman of the command, Geofrey Ogbonna, who made the announcement on Monday during an interview with newsmen.

“The shooting did not involve the police alone: an officer from the department of State Security Service was also involved,” he said.

“The two persons have been arrested and are being detained. Investigation into the incident had commenced,” he said.

Ogbonna also stated that the command condemned the 'dastardly act' and gave assurance that there would be fairness and justice at the end of the investigation.

Recall that the FRSC officials were allegey shot on Saturday by the security aides attached to the Speaker of the Abia Assembly, Chikwendu Kalu, when the officials stopped the vehicle conveying the speaker's wife, Victoria, to Aba.