You Are A Son of Darkness - APC Blasts PSquare For Insulting FG

We read the scurrilous remarks credited to Mr. Peter Okoye of the

Psquare group against the Federal Government's job-saving policy in

the entertainment industry with great anger and vexation.

Least of all persons to make scathing remark against the government is

the Psquare group which the local content policy of the Federal

Government dusted-up from the valley of obscurity.

Where was Peter Okoye or Psquare brand in 1999 when foreign music

dominated our airwaves?

If not for the government policy which mandated all broadcast stations

in Nigeria to pay attention to Nigerian music by playing 95 percent of

Nigerian songs every day, would Peter Okoye or Psquare be known to

anybody in Nigeria today? Or would they have competed with better

American music which dominated our airwaves then?

After the government have used it's policy to brush them up from

nothing to something; instead of giving opportunity to other people,

they are taking Nigerian jobs to foreign countries through the

shooting of music videos abroad.

Now that government have intervened to raise great and better

entertainers again, Peter Okoye have the gut to insult the entire

Federal Government by calling our great leaders 'Ndi Ala' which means

mad and stupid people. How dare you say that Psquare?

We therefore urge the security agencies in the country to arrest Mr.

Peter Okoye for disrespecting our government and bringing it to a

disrepute.

If you cannot produce in Nigeria and hire Nigerians, then fuck-out of

the industry.

We must export Nigerian culture to the outside world through our music

and videos.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissance.

Contact us via [email protected]