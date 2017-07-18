You Are A Son of Darkness - APC Blasts PSquare For Insulting FG
We read the scurrilous remarks credited to Mr. Peter Okoye of the
Psquare group against the Federal Government's job-saving policy in
the entertainment industry with great anger and vexation.
Least of all persons to make scathing remark against the government is
the Psquare group which the local content policy of the Federal
Government dusted-up from the valley of obscurity.
Where was Peter Okoye or Psquare brand in 1999 when foreign music
dominated our airwaves?
If not for the government policy which mandated all broadcast stations
in Nigeria to pay attention to Nigerian music by playing 95 percent of
Nigerian songs every day, would Peter Okoye or Psquare be known to
anybody in Nigeria today? Or would they have competed with better
American music which dominated our airwaves then?
After the government have used it's policy to brush them up from
nothing to something; instead of giving opportunity to other people,
they are taking Nigerian jobs to foreign countries through the
shooting of music videos abroad.
Now that government have intervened to raise great and better
entertainers again, Peter Okoye have the gut to insult the entire
Federal Government by calling our great leaders 'Ndi Ala' which means
mad and stupid people. How dare you say that Psquare?
We therefore urge the security agencies in the country to arrest Mr.
Peter Okoye for disrespecting our government and bringing it to a
disrepute.
If you cannot produce in Nigeria and hire Nigerians, then fuck-out of
the industry.
We must export Nigerian culture to the outside world through our music
and videos.
Signed:
Mr. Collins Edwin,
National Secretary,
APC Youths Renaissance.
Contact us via [email protected]