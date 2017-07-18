WAEC releases result, 923,486 candidates obtain credits in 5 subjects including English and Maths

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday released the result of its Senior School Certificate Examination.

The information which was released via the official twitter page of the exam body indicated a better performance by candidates than in the last years exam by the body..

The result indicates that 1,567,016 candidates registered for the examination, while 1,559,162 candidates sat the examination, with 923,486 candidates, representing. 59.22%, obtaining minimum of credits in 5 subjects and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

This performance is better than for 2015 and 2016 where it was 38.68% and 52.97%, respectively.

Mr. Olu Adenipekun who is the head of the WAEC national office said some results were being withheld due to error but promised that the problems will be rectified.

He said: “Out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, 1,471,151 candidates, representing 94.36 per cent, have their results fully processed and released, while 95,734 candidates, representing 5.64 per cent, have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination.