Obituaries | 17 July 2017 10:35 CET

Osun PDP mourns death of Uniq FM chairman

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commiserated with the family, friends and the entire staff of Uniq FM, Ilesa over the death of its Chairman, Sir Olu Abiola.

In a press statement signed by the party's state chairman, Hon. Soji Adagunodo and obtained by Amiloaded correspondent, the party described the deceased as a refined gentleman.

Hon. Adagunodo said the deceased Sir Olu Abiola, lived a life worthy of emulation and with his death, the Ijesa has lost a great son.

He thereby prayed that God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.


