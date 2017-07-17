MEN OF GOD IN NEED OF MENTAL EXAMINATION

It's been trending on social media today Sunday 16th July, 2017 that a so called man of god at a function organized by governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state described Jesus Christ as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), what a blasphemous statement!

Not too long ago, some concerned Nigerians canvassed mental examination for our political class in view of their penchant for primitive accumulation at the expense of the general welfare of the people which ought to be their primary focus and till date, that call remains very relevant.

One also recollect that some time ago, a former minister of power, Prof. Nebo at a public function, asserted that over 67 million Nigerians were suffering from mental challenges which might not be far from the truth in view of the fact that some of our countrymen and women private and public conducts and utterances lends credence to the validity of the Prof's. statement.

However, unfortunately today, the clergyman's statement of alluding Jesus Christ membership of a political party without spiritual or party card member basis, has further re-emphasized the fact that the church is also people by clergies whose mental health is in need of examination and this man of god deserves to be accessed mental check up as quickly as possible.

So let it be made clear, that in as much as it is recognized that the church is a place for spiritual exercise, it is an indisputable fact that the church lacks the capacity and expertise for mental examination of patients and one only hopes that they will subject the clergies to mental test in order to quickly discover some others like the man of today and help access treatment without further delay.