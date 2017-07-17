Adeleke University to commence Medical school soon- VC

The vice chancellor of Adeleke University, Ede in Osun State, Professor Samuel Ekundayo Alao has disclosed that the institution would soon commence its Medical School.

Prof. Alao said this at the 3rd convocation ceremony of the school which took place in its campus on Sunday.

Addressing the 243 graduands of the institution, Prof. Alao tasked them to be good ambassadors of the school.

He also announced that the institution was recently awarded the Outstanding private University of the year in the state of Osun.

The convocation which was the third of the school, had 18 students bagging First Class honor, 124 second class upper, 78 second class lower and 14 third class.

The quest speaker of the event, Prof. David Morgan who is also the President of Morgan State University in USA, urged the graduands to be instruments of peace.

He charged them to work for a better tomorrow, to put their education into use and make the world a better place.

While highlighting the qualities of a good leader, Dr. Morgan tagged Adedeji Ademola as a selfless leader who uses his resources to empower others.

He also commended the management of the institution for their landmark achievements just after six years of commencement.

In his speech, the founder of the school, Dr Adedeji Adeleke charged well meaning Nigerians to invest in education. He urged them to help and sponsor people who are ready to learn.

Dr. Adeleke noted that Nigeria is a poor country and the government cannot see to the needs of everybody.

The University acknowledged its best graduating student, Ekwonwa Esther Chinonso, who graduated with 4.92 CGPA.

While giving glorification to God, the 20-year old Esther from Imo state also, specially thanked the founder of the institution and Springtime Development Foundation, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke.

Dignitaries at the event included the former deputy governor of the State, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, the newly elected Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Otunba Ademola Adeleke, the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, the Timi of Ede, Mrs Dupe Adeleke Sanni among others.