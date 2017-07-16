Osun Govt describes PS's death as rude shock

The Government of the State of Osun under the leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has described the recent death of the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Office of the Governor, Mrs Olufunke Oluwakemi Kolawole as a rude shock.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, the State government commiserated with the family of the deceased.

The government described late Mrs Kolawole as a dutiful and upright civil servant.

According to the release, " The government of the State of Osun mourns the death of Mrs Olufunke Oluwakemi Kolawole, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of General Services, Office of the Governor.

"Her death is a rude shock to us, and we could not believe such a dutiful, diligent and upright civil servant is gone.

"Mrs Kolawole was killed by kidnappers at Lokoja, Kogi State on her way to Abuja on Thursday, 12th July, 2017, to felicitate with her friends, Mrs Abiola Adewemimo who has just been appointed as a Judge of National Industrial Court. Mrs Adewemimo is the Solicitor General, Ministry of Justice, State of Osun.

"Osun has lost a respected, hardworking, illustrious and hospitable woman; the state civil service will surely miss her. Mrs Kolawole’s death is an irreparable loss to the Government of the State of Osun."

The State government however vowed that the killers of the late PS would be arrested and brought to justice.

"As a government, we will ensure that the killers of Mrs Kolawole are arrested and brought to justice. We will ensure that the killers face the wrath of law.

"We commiserate with Mrs Kolawole’s family, her children in particular, her friends and relatives. May God admit her to eternal rest and may her soul rest in perfect peace." The statement added.