 A Public Advocacy Notice: Re: Centre alerts Osinbajo on attempt by groups to rubbish Nigeria’s sovereignty

(Intersociety Nigeria: 16th July 2017)-The attention of Int’l Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law has been drawn to a recent online publication titled above in which the duo of one Prof Shuabu Danfulani; a presumed professor of law and one Dr. Ifure Afaifure, who claimed to be crisis experts shortlisted the trio of our organization (Int’l Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law), Amnesty International and the Indigenous People of Biafra as “groups bent on rubbishing Nigeria’s sovereignty”, among other scandalous and malicious allegations.

The duo had singled out the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Turkur Buratai as “the major target for destruction” by the advocacy activities of Intersociety and Amnesty International; implying where the two hired “ study researchers” are coming from or who is behind their sudden “study research”, which the online news said was submitted to the acting President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. The online news in question was published on 13th July 2017.

It has also become clearer to the leadership of Intersociety who planted the hostile and false statement of June 4th2017, titled: “Intersociety and SBCHROs Name Sponsors of Insurgency of Pro Biafran Groups”, published by the Naij.Com. Though we refuted the scandalous and doctored publication immediately, but it is now clearer to us that it was some agents including those behind the above malicious publication; working for key Nigerian security chiefs that planted and sponsored the story; targeted not only at distorting and misrepresenting facts contained in our original statement of 2ndJune 2017 but also to give dog a bad name so as to hang it unjustly.

The security circle planted story is a doctored version of our public statement of 2nd June 2017 in which we advised the trio of Peter Obi, Ike Ekweremadu and Nnamdi Kanu not to disappoint the Igbo Race and always stand by them. We had also in the same statement drew the public attention of IPOB, its leader, Nnamdi Kanu and its team of lawyers led by Chuks Muoma, SAN and Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq.; concerning an online publication alleging that Nnamdi Kanu accepted a car and cash gift from the incumbent Governor of Anambra State. The attention so drawn was to get official renouncement or confirmation of the allegation by IPOB and its leadership; an intention misconstrued and misinterpretation.

In the same publication of ours too, we singled out an assemblage of leading human rights activists and organizations in Nigeria particularly Amnesty International and those operating in the Southeast for commendation for their untiring efforts in rising to the occasion and condemning the massacre of unarmed and defenseless pro Biafra campaigners during their public assemblies in Southeast and parts of South-south Nigeria especially by Nigeria Army.

Shockingly, some agents working for or hired by some security chiefs especially those who vicariously masterminded the willful deaths or genocidal massacre under reference went and doctored the said original publication of ours. Funny enough and as expected, the latest pro Buratai hired “study researchers” led by one “law professor” Shuabu Danfulani and one “academic Doctor” Ifure Afaifure went and anchored their so called “study research” on such false and doctored publication in fulfillment of “their study research terms of reference handed down by their paymaster(s)”.

Below are the conclusive concoctions of the misguided, empty and professorially moronic “study research” of the duo of “law prossefor” Shuabu Danfulani and “academic Doctor” Ifure Afaifure: “the research authored by Professor Shuabu Danfulani, a professor of law and Dr. Ifure Ataifure, Secretary General of the Centre gave names of 23 persons and several organizations that may have been bought over by the foreign forces”.

“Conclusion:

There are pointers to two things: One is the similarities of the message, and the other is the quest to outwit each other. IPOB and Inter-Society in the opinion of this research work are acting a script but under a well-disguised umbrella. From the earlier stages, both actors seemed friends, but later in the day, they fell apart. Why?

While it would be dangerous to assume that the various actors in the recent surge in the agitation for the actualization of the State of Biafra are carrying out their activities based on genuine concern and that there are no foreign sponsors of their operations. It would also be dangerous for the relevant authorities not to scrutinize the motives and objectives of IPOB, Inter-Society and Amnesty International.

This research work was able to identify that there exists a nexus between Inter-Society and Amnesty International. One of the facts is that Emeka Umeagbalasi was formerly of Amnesty International. He was the Onitsha Pre-Group Coordinator of Amnesty International”.

Our issuance of this public notice is just to draw the attention of the publishers of the offensive publication to the effect that we have seen it. We have also studied it and penciled it down for detailed and appropriate reaction or response soonest. The general public and friendly local and international rights groups as well as members of the diplomatic community and attentive public including the media are further alerted through this publication for them to take prompt, proactive and human rights notice.

Right now, we are busy putting finishing touches on our upcoming expert research report, titled: The Untold Story Of Ezu River Police SARS Killings: Inside Anambra’s Theatre Of Butchery Where SARS Send The Good, The Bad And The Ugly To Early Graves Outside The Law. The 33-page special investigation report with its 7-page executive summary will be out in coming days, if not in the next 48hrs from now.

Signed:

For: International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety)

Barr Chinenye Florence Akubilo

Head, Campaign & Publicity Department