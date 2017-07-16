WHY IS NOONE HERE TALKING ABOUT LIU XIAOBO...EVEN AFTER DEATH?

The repressive Chinese regime of Xi Jinping is not much different from its neighbour in North Korea, is it?

It is so consumed with hate that it fails to luxuriate in the honor its own prime citizen had bestowed on it...and has hounded this good man even unto death and beyond...considering its actions on his corpse and even his wife...as if dead people can appreciate maltreatment!

His advanced liver cancer was not enough to draw compassion from his official assailants and even his innocent wife still languishes under house arrest. No! They wouldn't allow him to die at home...

Not everyone can win a Nobel Prize...

But China in its hate...can't possibly appreciate that fact!

According to tabloids:

"Tributes have rolled in from around the world to mourn Liu, but there is little mention of him in China’s heavily-censored state media and social networking platforms. One notable exception is a newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party which on Saturday said the West was ‘‘deifying’’ Liu, a man the paper described as a criminal who was ‘‘paranoid, naive and arrogant.’’

‘‘Liu’s memorial tablet cannot find a place in China’s cultural temple,’’ the Global Times newspaper said in an editorial. ‘‘Deification of Liu by the West will be eventually overshadowed by China’s denial of him.’’

The newspaper’s editorial marked a rare mention of Liu in the Chinese-language media, possibly indicating a desire to guide popular opinion amid widespread reporting of his death in the overseas press and on social media platforms such as Twitter that are blocked in China".

https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/world/2017/07/15/china-cremates-body-jailed-nobel-laureate-liu-xiaobo/lobXG2wGQqkPGZeMTPE4VN/story.html

Dr Tosin Akindele is currently writing his biography, The Tragedy Of Truth. He is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.