OKOROCHA, MADUMERE, OTHERS PAY ONUEKWUSI LAST RESPECT

OKOROCHA, MADUMERE, OTHERS PAY LAST RESPECT TO ONUEKWUSI

The Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha with other notable Nigerians yesterday bade farewell to late ace journalist of Channels Television, Mr. Chukwuma Onuekwusi.

Governor Okorocha through his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere described late Onuekwusi as proud illustrious son of Imo State who won so much laurels to the State through his profession.

Prince Madumere admonished mourners not to mourn like those who do not have future. "What we ought to preoccupy our minds with, is the legacy we are able bequeath to our society. This issue comes to the front burner because we can only be remembered after we would have all gone by our deeds,"he enthused.

He revealed that Imo Government and her people have lost a gem who budded-out from Imo Broadcasting Corporation before his upward professional mobility.

Prince Madumere later conferred with family members and the children of the exited of a decade State House Correspondent of Presidential Villa Abuja, encouraging them to be courageous and be rest assured that tomorrow will surely be bright.

The Deputy Governor also used the opportunity to relay the good works of Onuekwusi who put his life at risk to ensure that Imo people's votes counted during 2011 guber election. He recalled that it was late Onuekwusi's dogged effort and professional inputs among numerous others that guided safely the people's effort to electing Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Rescue Mission Government as their choice.

Others who also spoke at the graveside were Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Senator representing Imo East Senatorial and Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Productivity.

Hon. Uche Oguwike, member of Imo State House of Assembly representing Ikeduru State Constituency who was in the entourage of Imo Deputy Governor also eulogized the late Onuekwusi for adding much value to the people of Ikeduru and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Channels Television crew were also on ground in their large numbers to also bid late Onuekwusi farewell.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media