Group plans Interdenominational Prayer for Buhari, Nigeria

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY), and the Coalition Of Civil Society Groups have concluded plans to hold an interdenominational day of prayers, for Nigeria and particularly, for the total recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, who have been out of the country, for over two months, on health related issues.

In a statement issued in Ibadan, Oyo State, the the President of the group, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, it said, there is an urget need for the Youth across Yorubaland and the nation at large, to come together irrespective of their religious divide, to pray for the speedy recovery of President Buhari's health and ask God to restore and strengthen him so as to enable him continue the task of returning the country, to the path of progressive change, He began in 2015.

The statement also said Nigerians need to come together and pray to God to heal the nation, as well as free the country from the hands of “evil men whose aim is to hold back Nigeria’s progress” and had been wishing the President, evil.

"As Nigerians, we are all aware that before the advent of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, there were doubts and despair that overwhelmed our country, there were threats to our peace and several agenda to break up the country. But through our prayers, God intervened and gave us President Buhari as President, thereby restoring the hope of our people, for a greater Nigeria".

" Today, we are again confronted by not too pleasant situations brought about by human interference with the divine. Some persons have made it their life ambition to truncate the progress being made over the last two years, and have continued to wish, that our President becomes incapacitated, so as to return Nigeria to the old order, and truncate the progress that the entire nation yearned for" the statement added.

We are inviting people to this great convergence in Ibadan, by reminding ourselves, that “God has used President Buhari to seal the mouth of blood suckers who daily cause anguish to Nigerians through the instrumentality of terrorists and insurgents. In this we again thank God for President Buhari, whose competent military have pushed back the evil.”

The group said Nigerians will be using the event to pray to God to complete the healing process of the nation and President Buhari.