Aregbesola Solicits Support For Government, Says Good Governance Lies In The Hands Of All

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has asserted that good governance lies in the hands of all, hence the need for people to contribute their quotas towards the growth and development of the society and country at large.

This was even as the State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC‎, Mr Emmanuel Attah and the Executive Secretary, Irepodun South Local Council Development Area, Mr Oyedele Adekunle hailed Osun's healthcare revolution.

Governor Aregbesola stated this at the flag off of the "Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers" organized by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in collaboration with the Irepodun South Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Erin-Osun, for the residents of the town and adjoining communities.

He urged Nigerians especially well meaning individuals, non-governmental organizations and other private sectors to rise to the occasion in rescuing the country out of her present socio-economic and political imbroglio.

The "Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers" was held in all the States of the federation.

Aregbesola who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, Hon. Kolapo Alimi, emphasized that development of every nation is the collective responsibility of every individuals.

He held the economic situation in the country has hinged abysmally of governments to meet all the needs of the people, hence the need for every individuals to contribute their quotas towards the growth of the country.‎‎

The Governor urged the well meaning Nigerians to always think of what they could do to bring developments to the country as government cannot do it alone.

The State helmsman who commended NYSC for taking the healthcare service to the grassroots said the state government has taken the bull by the horn in ensuring that all the health centres and hospitals were equipped with necessary health facilities.

According to him, it is time for us as Nigerians to buckle up and see the need to support government at all levels to enhance the core principle of good governance.

"So it is high time for Nigerians especially those that are economically blessed to support the government by contributing significantly to the well being of others and as well giving back to the society.

"With this, the brighter future is await our nation while a secured future is also guaranteed.

"For instance, a project like the one we flagoff today will definitely go along way in supporting the government policies towards the provision and promotion of free healthcare delivery.

"As such, it is pertinent on us as government to appreciate this kind gesture of the NYSC which we strongly believe will impact greatly in the lives of our people and as well assisting the government in achieving it goal of giving people quality health care.

While acknowledging the efforts of the leadership of the community for mobilizing people and supporting the initiative, the Governor further implored the people to make good use of the opportunity and come out en masse.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Irepodun South LCDA, Mr. Oloyede Adekunle described the NYSC initiative as timely at a time the nation is facing economic impasse.

He appreciated the Corps Medical Personnel for organizing such a programme at a time health of majority of the people in the Council required checkup.

The LCDA boss expressed delight for having such a programme in his domain and urged NYSC not to relent in making such a laudable programme a frequent tradition.

Commending governor Aregbesola for giving priority to the welfare of the people of Osun, the Irepodun South LCDA Boss noted that the present administration has done a lot in revamping the moribund health sector in the state.

He said the present government in the state has geared efforts towards ensuring that all the hospitals across the nooks and crannies of the state are repositioned and equipped for the benefit of all.

Kamali stressed the need for the people of the LCDA and the entire citizenry in the state to complement government's efforts by being vigilant at ensuring the proper use and care of the medical facilities put in place by the Aregbesola led government in all the hospitals across the state.

In his remarks, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Emmanuel Danjuma Attah disclosed that the Initiative would be moving to another local government in the State next year and so urged people to avail themselves the opportunity.

He explained that the health initiative was the brain child of the former Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen J B Platinum which the Corps sees as a way of ameliorating health challenges in the state.

Attah who commended the Governor Rauf Aregbesola for being sensitive to the health of the residents in the state, said the initiave was designed to support the state's intervention on quality free healthcare delivery.

He further appreciated the contribution and support which the Corps has been recieving from the state through its Health Ministry and the leadership of the Irepodun South LCDA, saying Adekunle has been a wonderful supporter to the scheme.